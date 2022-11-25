Saros and the Predators' game against Columbus on Saturday has been postponed.
Nashville also had Friday's game against Colorado on Friday postponed. A water main break that has affected the event level of Bridgestone Arena is the reason for both games being pushed back. A makeup date for Friday and Saturday's contest hasn't been scheduled yet.
