Saros was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, Predators Radio host Max Herz reports, putting him on track to guard the road goal versus the Kings on Thursday.

Saros was excellent in his last start Saturday against the Blues, stopping 35 of 37 shots en route to a 5-2 win. He'll try to secure his 22nd victory of the year in a difficult road matchup with a surging LA team that's won four straight contests.