Saros stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Senators.

Drake Batherson's power-play goal late in the first period was the lone mark against Saros, as the 28-year-old netminder picked up a fourth straight win -- he's allowed just six goals on 115 shots in that span, holding opponents to two goals or fewer in each outing. Saros improves to 24-21-2 on the season with a .905 save percentage and 2.91 GAA. He'll likely be back between the pipes Thursday when the Predators host Minnesota.