Saros made 25 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.

So, here's the drill. Saros needs to be nearly perfect given the Preds' horrid offense -- Tuesday was the eighth time in 11 games that they scored two or fewer goals. Saros is doing his part. He is 4-3-2 with a 2.84 GAA and a .904, which are solid numbers given the circumstances.