Predators' Juuse Saros: Team backbone gets no help
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Saros made 25 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.
So, here's the drill. Saros needs to be nearly perfect given the Preds' horrid offense -- Tuesday was the eighth time in 11 games that they scored two or fewer goals. Saros is doing his part. He is 4-3-2 with a 2.84 GAA and a .904, which are solid numbers given the circumstances.
More News
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Defending crease Tuesday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Comes away with shootout win•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Set to start Saturday•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Dominant against Vancouver•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Receiving start against Canucks•
-
Predators' Juuse Saros: Another poor outing•