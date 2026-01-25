Saros stopped 26 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Utah, with the Mammoth's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 30-year-old netminder saw an early 1-0 lead evaporate quickly to begin the second period, and the Predators could never get level after falling behind. Saros has given up at least three goals in five straight starts, and on the season he's 20-17-3 through 40 outings with a 3.04 GAA and .895 save percentage.