Hague dished out two assists in Saturday's 3-2 loss to St. Louis.

Hague picked up an assist on each of the Predators' two goals Saturday, including the lone assist on Tyson Jost's tally. With the pair of helpers, Hague is up to eight assists, nine points 25 hits and 24 blocks through 29 appearances this season. Saturday's outing was his third multi-point game this season, which could ultimately lead to the first 20-point season of his career. However, his lack of shot attempts and consistent offense leaves stronger options likely available on the fantasy waiver wire.