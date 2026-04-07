Hague will not be in the lineup for Monday's road matchup versus the Kings because of an upper-body injury and is day-to-day.

Hague sustained his injury in San Jose on Saturday. Adam Wilsby will slot into the top four in Los Angeles, while Ryan Ufko is set to draw into the lineup due to Hague's absence. The Predators will play in the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday in Anaheim -- Hague should be considered questionable to suit up for that matchup.