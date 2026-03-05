Edstrom (lower body) has been removed from injured reserve prior to Thursday's clash with Toronto, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Edstrom is slated to take on a fourth-line role, suiting up for the first time since Nov. 29 versus the Lightning. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old center managed just four points in his last 24 outings. With Edstrom back, Jonny Brodzinski figures to serve as a healthy scratch Thursday.