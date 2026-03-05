Rangers' Adam Edstrom: Activated Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edstrom (lower body) has been removed from injured reserve prior to Thursday's clash with Toronto, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Edstrom is slated to take on a fourth-line role, suiting up for the first time since Nov. 29 versus the Lightning. Prior to getting hurt, the 25-year-old center managed just four points in his last 24 outings. With Edstrom back, Jonny Brodzinski figures to serve as a healthy scratch Thursday.