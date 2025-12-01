Edstrom (lower body) left Monday's practice early and is being evaluated, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear if Edstrom will be available for Tuesday's matchup against Dallas. He has chipped in two goals, four points, 21 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and 48 hits across 24 appearances this season. If Edstrom and Taylor Raddysh (personal) are unavailable to play against the Stars, the Rangers will need reinforcements from AHL Hartford on Tuesday.