Fox recorded four assists in Thursday's 7-4 victory over the Canadiens.

Fox was instrumental in the Rangers' offensive outburst, picking up three assists in New York's four-goal second period before adding a season-high fourth point with another helper in the final frame. The 25-year-old blueliner has 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in his last 10 contests. Overall, Fox is up to eight goals and 43 points through 44 games as he looks to surpass the 70-point threshold for a third straight season.