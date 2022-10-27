Halak allowed three goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Islanders.

Halak has lost all three of his starts with the Rangers in regulation while allowing a combined 11 goals on 83 shots for a dreadful .867 save percentage. The Rangers controlled the puck for most of this one but couldn't solve Ilya Sorokin, while Halak struggled again despite facing few quality chances against. If the 37-year-old netminder fails to turn things around, New York could call Louis Domingue up from AHL Hartford to take over as Igor Shesterkin's backup.