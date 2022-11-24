Halak allowed three goals on 22 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Halak had another tough outing after watching the previous four games from the bench. The Ducks' pair of goals early in the second period was enough to send him to a sixth straight defeat to begin the year. He's now 0-5-1 with a 3.20 GAA and an .881 save percentage through six outings. Halak's lack of quality performances likely means the Rangers will continue to lean on the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, Igor Shesterkin, to handle upward of 80 percent of the starts.