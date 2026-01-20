Trocheck logged two power-play assists, two shots on goal and three hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Ducks.

Trocheck had a hand in goals by Artemi Panarin and Vladislav Gavrikov. This was Trocheck's second two-assist effort in a row, and his third such game in January. For the season, the veteran center is at 31 points (10 on the power play), 63 shots on net, 118 hits, 30 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-17 rating over 36 appearances in a top-six role.