Trocheck scored a shorthanded goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.

All three points came in the third period as the Rangers tried to rally from a 5-1 deficit. New York's second line did most of the heavy lifting on offense, as Trocheck, Alexis Lafreniere and Will Cuylle combined for four goals and seven points. Trocheck's shortie was surprisingly his first of 2025-26 -- he had a career-high six last season -- and through 32 games on the current campaign he's produced 12 goals and 36 points.