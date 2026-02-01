Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Three points in Pittsburgh
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Trocheck scored a shorthanded goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.
All three points came in the third period as the Rangers tried to rally from a 5-1 deficit. New York's second line did most of the heavy lifting on offense, as Trocheck, Alexis Lafreniere and Will Cuylle combined for four goals and seven points. Trocheck's shortie was surprisingly his first of 2025-26 -- he had a career-high six last season -- and through 32 games on the current campaign he's produced 12 goals and 36 points.
More News
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Another two-assist game•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Dishes two assists in win•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Finds twine in loss•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Strikes on power play•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Earns pair of assists•
-
Rangers' Vincent Trocheck: Nets goal in Wednesday's loss•