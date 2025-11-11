Trocheck picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

The veteran center's return from a 14-game absence due to an upper-body injury seemed to spark the Rangers, who finally collected their first win of the season on home ice. Trocheck was slotted right back in on a line with Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere, a unit with plenty of offensive potential, and trio combined for three goals and seven points on the night.