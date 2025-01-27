Trocheck tallied a goal in the first period and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The Rangers' top-line center tied the game at two apiece in the first period. His assist came from linemate Artemi Panarin's tying goal in the third period. The 31-year-old veteran has totals of 15 goals, 17 assists and 131 shots on goal in 49 games this season. Trocheck's effort on the night was apparent with four shots on goal, two blocks, three hits and a +1 rating. Clear from his four-game point drought in mid-January, Trocheck is slowly finding a rhythm offensively and can be considered a safe fantasy play with good category coverage.