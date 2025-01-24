Larkin scored a power-play goal and assisted on an even-strength tally in Thursday's 4-2 win over Montreal.

Larkin celebrated his 700th NHL game by logging his sixth multi-point effort in the last 11 outings. His rink-length foray through multiple Canadiens led to a Jonatan Berggren tally that gave Detroit a 1-0 lead in the first period. The Red Wings captain later potted the team's final goal, his 21st of the season and 12th on the power play. He has at least one point in 12 of his last 14 games, recording 19 points during that run.