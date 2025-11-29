Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Modest three-game point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larkin scored a goal Friday in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay.
He cut the score to 4-3 late in the second frame with a sharp-angle wrist shot from the left circle. Larkin is on a three-game, three-point scoring streak that includes two goals and 10 shots. He leads the Red Wings with 27 points, including 14 goals, in 25 games. Larkin's 14 goals also lead his team.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Scores and brawls Monday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Earns 600th career point•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Goal in third straight game•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Puts up pair of points•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Lights lamp Sunday•
-
Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Adds another trio of points•