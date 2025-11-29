Larkin scored a goal Friday in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay.

He cut the score to 4-3 late in the second frame with a sharp-angle wrist shot from the left circle. Larkin is on a three-game, three-point scoring streak that includes two goals and 10 shots. He leads the Red Wings with 27 points, including 14 goals, in 25 games. Larkin's 14 goals also lead his team.