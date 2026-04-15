Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Out for finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Larkin (undisclosed) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Panthers.
Larkin will sit out the regular-season finale since the Red Wings have nothing to play for. Travis Hamonic will draw in as a seventh defenseman. Larkin ends the year with 34 goals and 67 points over 74 appearances.
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