Larkin (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Blue Jackets or Thursday against the Hurricanes.

Larkin will aim to return to the lineup March 9 versus the Lightning. The 24-year-old posted 11 points through the first 22 games before this injury. Robby Fabbri (undisclosed) typically could take over as the No. 1 center, but he's considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's contest.