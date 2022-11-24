Larkin opened the scoring in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

Larkin made a nice defensive play to jar the puck away from the sideboards and he proceeded to bury his ninth goal of the season. The top-line pivot is on a blistering pace as the owner of 23 points through 19 games, and there's no signs of him slowing down. Larkin is averaging a point per game through 11 career games against the Coyotes, whom the Red Wings will host Friday.