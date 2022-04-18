Larkin will miss the rest of the 2021-22 campaign after undergoing core muscle surgery Monday.

Larkin will come up just one point shy of recording his second 70-point campaign in his seven-year NHL career finishing with 31 goals and 38 helpers. With an expected recovery time of 8-to-10 weeks, Larkin should be fully cleared and ready to go for the start of next season. The 25-year-old Michigan native should be capable of challenging for both the 30-goal and 70-point threshold next year, making him a top-end fantasy target.