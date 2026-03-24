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Larkin (leg) is expected to play against Ottawa on Tuesday, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Following a seven-game absence, Larkin will return to the top line and first power-play unit versus the Senators on Tuesday. He has compiled 28 goals, 55 points and 190 shots on net over 63 games this season.

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