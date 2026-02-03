Larkin recorded two assists in Monday's 2-0 win over the Avalanche.

Larkin didn't find the back of the net in this win Monday, but he found a way to get involved in both goals. This was Larkin's fourth game with multiple assists, and he's up to 50 points (25 goals, 25 helpers) in 57 contests so far in 2025-26. He's one of 19 players in the league with at least 25 goals and 25 helpers thus far.