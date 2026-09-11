Larkin will take part in Red Wings' training camp but will no longer serve as the team captain, the club announced Friday.

Larkin has previously requested a trade, leading to speculation that he may not show up for training camp, though it appears those concerns were unfounded. Handling the center's request will no doubt be a daunting issue for whoever takes over as Detroit's general manager. While the ongoing situation could certainly be a distraction, Larkin still offers enough fantasy upside to take him sooner rather than later in drafts.