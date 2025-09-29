Red Wings' James van Riemsdyk: Still missing from camp
By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Van Riemsdyk hasn't participated in training camp yet due to a personal matter, Rob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now reported Thursday.
It remains unclear how much longer van Riemsdyk will be away from the team. The Red Wings signed the veteran forward to a one-year, $1 million contract in the summer, intending to try him out on the top line. However, his absence from camp has put a hold on those plans.
