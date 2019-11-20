Red Wings' Mike Green: Dealing with upper-body issue
Green is considered doubtful for Detroit's next two games due to an upper-body injury, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.
At this point it's safe to assume Green will miss Thursday's clash with Columbus and Saturday's matchup with New Jersey, but the Red Wings will undoubtedly update his status if he's able to recover in time for either (or both) of those contests. It's been a frustrating start to the season for Green, who has only picked up four points through his first 19 games while posting an ugly minus-9 rating over that span. If you're still holding onto him, it's probably time to cut ties with the veteran blueliner in all but the deepest of fantasy formats.
