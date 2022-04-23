Greiss will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Greiss played well in his last start Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, stopping 38 of 41 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. He'll try to secure a second straight win in a home matchup with a Penguins team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game on the road this campaign, 13th in the NHL.