Talbot allowed two goals on 27 shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Talbot lost the first two games of the Senators' road trip, but he's bounced back to win the last two. He was solid Sunday aside from a pair of Arthur Kaliyev power-play goals. Talbot is now up to 3-5-0 with a 2.51 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 10 appearances. The 35-year-old is beginning to settle in with his new team, and he should have a clear path to playing time as long as Anton Forsberg (lower body) is out, though that's not expected to be much longer. The Senators' next two games are in a home-and-home set versus the Rangers on Wednesday and Friday with the first game in Ottawa.