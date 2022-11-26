Batherson had a pair of assists Friday in a 5-1 victory over Anaheim.

Batherson snapped a four-game pointless streak with his two-point effort. The 24-year-old winger has five goals and 16 points in 20 games. He had a good 2021-22 campaign when he was not out with an injury, as he had 17 goals and 44 points in 46 games. It was a career high in points and he will look to smash that mark this season.