Murray is dealing with post-concussion syndrome and won't play for Team Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Championship, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Although Murray's still in recovery mode, he expects to be back to 100 percent in time for next season's training camp. The 27-year-old netminder went 5-12-2 while posting a 3.05 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 20 appearances this season.