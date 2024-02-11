Pinto had a goal and two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over Toronto.
His goal was a beautiful tip-in on a point shot. Pinto has five points, including two goals, in his last two games, and his strong play saw him gain his coach's confidence more and more as the game progressed. Pinto has seven points in seven games following his return from suspension. It's hard to think he can keep this up, but he does have something to prove.
