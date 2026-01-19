Pinto scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Pinto's tally late in the second period was enough to force overtime, though the Senators weren't able to get the win. The 25-year-old has two goals and two assists over his last six contests while playing in a middle-six role. The center is now at 14 goals, 25 points, 86 shots on net, 45 hits, 23 blocked shots, 24 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 38 appearances. This was just his second power-play point of the season, so he could elevate his offense if he gets more time in that situation.