Sharks' Adam Gaudette: Still being evaluated
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gaudette (upper body) could be out longer than day-to-day, according to Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Tuesday.
Gaudette won't play against the Kings on Tuesday, and it appears he will miss additional time afterward. The Sharks should have an update on his status Wednesday. Gaudette has three goals, one assist, 12 shots on net and five hits across nine appearances this season.
