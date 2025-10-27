Misa scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Wild.

Misa has gotten on the scoresheet in each of his last three appearances, earning a goal and two assists. Through five outings overall, he has produced four shots on net, three blocked shots and two hits. Misa has been sheltered from playing in back-to-back sets and is averaging 12:22 of ice time so far in a third-line role with power-play time. The Sharks play four times in six days between Tuesday and Sunday, so Misa will likely suit up in no more than three of those contests.