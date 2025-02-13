Musty has been a standout performer with OHL Sudbury in 2024-25, recording 17 goals and 35 points in 22 outings.

Musty missed about two months of the season due to injury, per Ben Leeson of the Sudbury Star, but he's been effective when healthy. Although missing a chunk of the campaign obviously isn't good for Musty's development, the 19-year-old could eventually turn into a solid top-six forward for the Sharks, who selected him with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Musty will likely get a long look during next season's training camp, though it wouldn't be surprising if San Jose ultimately decides at that time that he needs more seasoning rather than having him jump right to the NHL from the junior ranks.