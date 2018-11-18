Stars' Alexander Radulov: Dazzles with three points
Radulov scored a pair of goals and registered an assist in a 6-2 win against the Islanders on Sunday.
Give the 33-year-old Russian 15 points in 2018-19 (in only 10 games). Radulov has battled several injuries this year, causing him to miss 10 games as a result. Meanwhile, the Stars' forward has been effective when healthy and has recorded points in every game he's played in except for two.
