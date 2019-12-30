Stars' Alexander Radulov: Nets equalizer Sunday
Radulov scored a goal on two shots and dished two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Radulov's tally at 10:46 of the third period erased the Coyotes' lead as the Stars rallied for the comeback win. Over his last eight games, the Russian winger has three goals and seven assists. The 33-year-old now has 26 points (11 goals, 15 helpers) in 37 contests.
