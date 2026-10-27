DeSmith will guard the home goal in Tuesday's clash against New Jersey, per Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

DeSmith will see his first reps in net since Oct. 14, where he held on for a 3-2 win over Colorado. The 35-year-old backstop currently has a 1-1-0 record, a 1.95 GAA and a .925 save percentage across two outings this season. While he remains firmly behind Jake Oettinger on the depth chart, he remains one of the league's best backups, making him a strong streaming option in most fantasy formats for Tuesday's matchup against New Jersey.