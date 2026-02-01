DeSmith stopped 12 of 14 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Mammoth.

DeSmith snapped a personal three-game skid with this win. He faced little traffic thanks to the Stars' strong defensive effort. DeSmith is up to 11-4-5 with a 2.37 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 21 appearances this season as he continues to play well in the backup role. The Stars are at home for their last two games before the Olympic break, facing the Jets on Monday and the Blues on Wednesday. Typically, we'd expect to see Jake Oettinger in both of those games, but the Stars may opt to give him rest for one of them ahead of his time with Team USA at the Olympics.