default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

DeSmith will start Sunday's game against the Senators, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

DeSmith and Jake Oettinger have alternated games for the last week, and the 34-year-old will take his turn Sunday. The Stars netminder has not allowed more than two goals in a start in his last four appearances, recording a save percentage of at least .920 in each one. He brings a 5-1-2 record, 2.20 GAA and .919 save percentage into battle with the Senators, who Dallas limited to two goals during the first regular-season meeting between the teams.

More News