DeSmith will start Sunday's game against the Senators, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

DeSmith and Jake Oettinger have alternated games for the last week, and the 34-year-old will take his turn Sunday. The Stars netminder has not allowed more than two goals in a start in his last four appearances, recording a save percentage of at least .920 in each one. He brings a 5-1-2 record, 2.20 GAA and .919 save percentage into battle with the Senators, who Dallas limited to two goals during the first regular-season meeting between the teams.