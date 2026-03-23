DeSmith turned aside 30 of 33 shots on net in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

DeSmith turned in a solid outing but ultimately was handed the loss when he allowed the game-winning goal to Vegas' Reilly Smith late in the third period. With the loss, DeSmith now has a 14-6-5 record, a 2.42 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 26 appearances this season. Since the Olympic break, the 34-year-old netminder has posted a mixed bag of results with a 3-2-0 record, a 2.64 GAA and an .885 save percentage across five starts. With the Stars in the hunt to claim the No. 1 seed in the Central Division, Jake Oettinger will likely receive the majority of starts moving forward, which renders DeSmith to a spot start role in most fantasy formats.