Stars' Casey DeSmith: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeSmith will guard the road goal in Thursday's preseason game versus the Wild, per the NHL media site.
DeSmith will get a look in preseason action on the road. The 34-year-old went 14-8-2 with a 2.59 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 27 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He is set to serve as backup to Jake Oettinger this year.
