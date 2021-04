Gurianov scored twice and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Gurianov got the Stars on the board at 16:42 of the second period and assisted on a Miro Heiskanen goal just over a minute later. In the third, Gurianov added an insurance tally. The 23-year-old winger had gone six games without a point and 10 without a goal entering Thursday. He's up to eight tallies, 22 points, 99 shots on net, 50 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 42 contests.