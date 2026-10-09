Oettinger stopped all 26 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Oettinger delivered another flawless performance between the pipes, recording a second consecutive shutout while helping Dallas secure a comfortable road victory. Oettinger was beaten four times in the season opener against the Blues, but he's bounced back and has stopped each of the last 39 shots he's faced. Casey DeSmith is a strong backup alternative who can start on any given day, but Oettinger is locked in as the Stars' No. 1 goaltender until further notice.