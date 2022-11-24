Robertson racked up two goals on a game-high eight shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Blackhawks.
Robertson netted the game's first and final goal, and now he's on an absurd 13-game point streak comprised of 14 goals and 10 assists. The torrid pace has the 23-year-old sitting only four points behind Connor McDavid for the league lead.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Registers pair of goals•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Eleven-game, 20-point streak•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Takes point streak up to 10•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Two points in OT loss•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Two-point effort Sunday•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Point streak up to seven games•