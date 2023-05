Harley scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken in Game 4.

Harley scored at 4:46 of the second period and helped out on a Max Domi tally a few minutes later. Through four games in the second round, Harley has a goal and three assists, accounting for all of his offense in 10 playoff contests. He's added 12 shots on net, eight hits, five blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating in a bottom-four role.