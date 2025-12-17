Hunt (undisclosed) didn't finish Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, and there was no update on his status from head coach John Hynes, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports.

Hunt joins a growing list of injured blueliners, which could leave the Wild thin on defense heading into Thursday's road game versus the Blue Jackets. The 23-year-old hasn't officially been ruled out for that contest yet, but he may be deemed unavailable if the Wild call up another blueliner.