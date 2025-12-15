Hunt logged an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Hunt continues to play in a third-pairing role. He's suited up in four straight games due to the absences of Jake Middleton (upper body) and Jonas Brodin (upper body), and with David Jiricek (lower body) joining the injured ranks Sunday, Hunt may get a longer look in the lineup. Hunt has little fantasy upside, as he has just two assists with 10 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 11 appearances this season.