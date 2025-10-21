Kaprizov scored an empty-net goal on six shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Kaprizov had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games before snapping the mini-slump with an empty-netter. The Wild's power play has started to cool off, so it will be on Kaprizov and Co. to find another gear at even strength after scoring a total of five goals across their last three games. The 28-year-old is at five goals, 10 points, 28 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over seven appearances and should continue to be one of the NHL's top scorers in 2025-26.